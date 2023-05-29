IPL Final: When Asked Whom Is He Rooting For, Anand Mahindra Said...

Anand Mahindra shared a tweet about whom he is supporting ahead of the IPL finals.

Industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has never shied away from expressing his views in public. From current affairs to jokes, Mr Mahindra shares it all on the social media platform. And, it came as a surprise that Mr Mahindra had a few thoughts to share before the IPL 2023 final match scheduled to be held on Sunday [May 28]. In a tweet, Mr Mahindra made the very tough choice between supporting Shubman Gill, the rising star of Gujarat Titans, and former Indian captain and cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is leading Chennai Super Kings.

Mr Mahindra wrote, “I was asked which team I'm supporting in tonight's #IPL2023Final. Well, I'm a believer in Shubman [Gill]'s talents and would like to see them flower tonight BUT I'm a bigger fan of #MSDhoni and can't help but hope for him to blaze a trail of glory tonight. So let the best team win…!

The tweet shared by Mr Mahindra on Sunday has clocked 221.5K views and has been shared widely.

I was asked which team I'm supporting in tonight's #IPL2023Final Well, I'm a believer in Shubhman's talents & would like to see them flower tonight BUT I'm a bigger fan of #MSDhoni & can't help but hope for him to blaze a trail of glory tonight. ????So let the best team win…! — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 28, 2023

In response, several users also revealed their favourites, in the comments section. “Sir, keep it simple. Heart is with Dhoni @CSK. Head is with Shubham@GT,” one fan said.

Sir keeping it simple

Heart is with Dhoni@ CSK

Head is with Shubham@GT — Srinivas Pappu (@Sriniva0512) May 28, 2023

“Both Shubman [Gill] and MS Dhoni are incredible talents, and it's tough to choose between them. Let's hope for a thrilling match where their skills shine brightly. May the best team emerge victorious and give us a memorable game to cherish. Enjoy the match!” another user commented.

Both Shubman and MS Dhoni are incredible talents, and it's tough to choose between them. Let's hope for a thrilling match where their skills shine brightly. May the best team emerge victorious and give us a memorable game to cherish. Enjoy the match! ???????? #IPL2023 — Praveen kumar (@praveenyetru) May 28, 2023

However, fans will have to wait a few more hours to witness who will be the champions this season. Due to persistent rain in Motera, the final match of IPL was pushed to reserve day - May 29 [Monday].

This was after a heavy downpour was experienced just half an hour before the match, making it impossible for the game to commence at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Given that there is no forecast for rain on Monday, fans are hopeful that they will get to witness a riveting final match.