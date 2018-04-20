Virender Sehwag's 'If You Don't Love Me' Meme On Chris Gayle Is On Point

For those who've been living under a rock, the 'If you don't love me' meme represents a transformation of sorts. It comprises two pictures that represent said transformation, along with the quote often misattributed to Marilyn Monroe. The Internet is currently obsessed with the meme and Twitter King Virender Sehwag, a pro at, you know, tweeting, used it to make a point about Chris Gayle and those claimed he was finished.
If you don't Then you don't- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 19, 2018
Love me at Deserve me at
my my pic.twitter.com/lGQFHyimR0
Posted about 12 hours before writing this, the tweet, not unlike many others of Sehwag's tweets, has gone viral with over 35,700 'likes' and more than 6,400 retweets.
Here's what Virender Sehwag had tweeted before the meme:
I saved the IPL by picking - @henrygayle .- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 19, 2018
Chris Gaylecouldn't agree more:
April 19, 2018
Virender Sehwag, here's looking at you for more such awesome tweets.
