Updated: April 20, 2018 12:58 IST
Virender Sehwag's 'If You Don't Love Me' Meme On Chris Gayle Is On Point

Twitter King Virender Sehwag posted the meme to make a point about Chris Gayle.

Chris Gayle's century, the first in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL), led Kings XI Punjab to a comfortable win against SunRisers Hyderabad. As fans celebrate the innings and the third win for KXIP, team mentor Virender Sehwag posted some amazing tweets about the Gaylestorm. Moments after hilariously claiming that he had 'saved the IPL' by picking up the player during the IPL auction, he posted a Gayle version of the now-famous 'If you don't love me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best' meme.

For those who've been living under a rock, the 'If you don't love me' meme represents a transformation of sorts. It comprises two pictures that represent said transformation, along with the quote often misattributed to Marilyn Monroe. The Internet is currently obsessed with the meme and Twitter King Virender Sehwag, a pro at, you know, tweeting, used it to make a point about Chris Gayle and those claimed he was finished.
 
Posted about 12 hours before writing this, the tweet, not unlike many others of Sehwag's tweets, has gone viral with over 35,700 'likes' and more than 6,400 retweets.

"Sehwag is a meme maker," comments one Twitter user. "Paaji loved your meme. Kya baat hai. Don't underestimate the power of #GayleStorm," says another.

Here's what Virender Sehwag had tweeted before the meme:
 
Chris Gaylecouldn't agree more:
 
Virender Sehwag, here's looking at you for more such awesome tweets.

