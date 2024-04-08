Intriguing Video Shows How A Self Cleaning Public Toilet In Paris Works

Self-cleaning public toilets are springing up in several countries around the world

One of the biggest issues that people face while using public toilets is that are often dirty, unhygienic, and poorly managed. That's why, self-cleaning public toilets are springing up in several countries around the world. As its name suggests, a self-cleaning toilet includes a design element wherein the toilet has a function that cleans and disinfects the toilet bowl without human scrubbing.

But have you wondered how these toilets work? Recently, a video showing the self-cleaning process of one such toilet in Paris has surfaced online, intriguing internet users. Notably, after a person has finished using the toilet, a wash cycle begins, and the floor is disinfected automatically.

''This is how a self-cleaning public toilet in Paris works,'' the video was captioned by a popular X account 'How Things Work'. In the video, the restroom door closes automatically after which the toilet folds inside a chamber. Water then rushes out on the floor and after it gets cleaned, the door opens again for other visitors.

Watch the video here:

This is how a self cleaning public toilet in Paris works 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZOL5rscehJ — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) April 6, 2024

The video has amassed a whopping 26.2 million views, 91,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments. Many were left fascinated with the entire process and shared a variety of thoughts and comments.

One user wrote, ''We need these everywhere. Though might create quite the queue.''

Another commented, ''I want the whole room cleaned though. Sink, doorknobs and all. Like, a light misting cleanser and then flush the whole room.''

A third said, '' Sounds fascinating! It's amazing how innovation is transforming our everyday experiences. Finding ways to make public facilities more sustainable and efficient is a step towards a conscious and responsible urban living."

A fourth joked, 'I like how the water cleans off the entire floor tho, but why is there a camera in a public toilet?''