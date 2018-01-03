Internet Mocks Anant Ambani Again. This Time Over His Speech

The haters are back, it seems
On December 23, Anant Ambani delivered his first speech at Reliance Industries' 40th anniversary mega event in Mumbai, attended by his family, celebs and thousand others. The event also saw speeches from his elder siblings Akash and Isha. Strangely, over a week after the event, Anant Ambani has become the subject of several memes and jokes on Twitter, many even deriding the way he spoke. Anant Ambani began trending on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon and one click would tell you the kind of trolling he's been a target of - some funny, some outright mean.
The first scary speech of Anant #Ambani. Just watch his facial expressions.. #Reliancepic.twitter.com/VrLDjGq7IA— (@Rajeev4T) January 2, 2018
Anant Ambani's speech was like listening to Dhinchak Pooja song on loop.— Sowmya Uday Shankar (@SoGe89) January 3, 2018
Expressions on Anant Ambani's face - When a pizza lover orders cheese burst pizza & gets few toppings with lesser cheese than the usual! pic.twitter.com/Fjo7oiaiaM— Amar Shah (@amarshah30) January 3, 2018
Just loved Anant Ambani's passionate speech pic.twitter.com/y62GYxnBWq— Shan (@klpe) January 3, 2018
Rajesh Khanna :- "Pushpa I hate tears."
Anant Ambani :- "Your tears are my tears."CommentsJanuary 3, 2018
Retweeted Manish (@Man_isssh):— Stylo Prince Sajjat (@StyloSajjat) January 3, 2018
anant ambani showing how much you should be loud to make voice command in jio... https://t.co/QkezfhQTvV
Look at his mother!— Garima A. Mittal (@geeeammm) January 1, 2018
If I were him, my parents would have left the place embarrassed without anyone noticing & jayedaad se bhi nikal dete! :Dhttps://t.co/aC092iP35u
New Tinder profile pic.twitter.com/QxLQDVOxKA— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) January 2, 2018
But many came out in support of Anant Ambani and praised his speech.
Every body has a passion but few has the determination to go with it ,Good work Anant ambani— shashi dogra (@dograshashi431) January 3, 2018
Social media makes me hate humanity - like HATE. When you mock someone for their weight, looks, facial expressions, speech, colour of the skin, among a ton of other things, you show the poor upbringing you had and the shallow person that you are. #Anant#Ambani— Shailja (@lykabrd) January 3, 2018
Anant Ambani is undoubtedly an achiever and inspiration to many! Downsizing and Rightsizing are important skills to master in business & he is the leader of leaders who 'lead by example'. Oratory skills are 2ndary & can be acquired/improved :)— Rags (@RagsTweets) January 3, 2018
Everyone laughing at Anant Ambani's speech while he laughs at everyone's bank accounts.— Parth Nanavati (@parth_nanavati8) January 2, 2018
No one make fun of Anant ambani anymore you gotta understand he's nervous and he's trying his best, you can see his mum n dad trying to push him, behave yourself or face the mfing belt— guru bhai (@mansnotthot) January 3, 2018
While everyone is making jokes on Anant Ambani, Anant Ambani is making a joke on your Bank Balance..— Zeal (@blithesoul_) January 3, 2018
It doesn't matter for Anant Ambani , his voice can be anything. I am pretty sure he can ignore such laughs , at $30Bthe joke is always on this side— Mahadev Bhakt (@RWAnalytiks) January 3, 2018
that was 1st attempt..... btw speech not important. making money matters.— Prakash (@ThinkPrakash) January 3, 2018
His 6 month salary = our all property+ saving. So dnt troll #GaribAdamiTeam
The speeches by Ambani family scions Anant, Isha and Akash at "RIL 40" was seen as the company's attempt to pitch its next generation of leaders. In July 2017, it was twins Isha and Akash who launched Reliance Jio's feature phone.
Click for more trending news