Internet Mocks Anant Ambani Again. This Time Over His Speech

Anant Ambani's speech was like listening to Dhinchak Pooja song on loop. — Sowmya Uday Shankar (@SoGe89) January 3, 2018

Expressions on Anant Ambani's face - When a pizza lover orders cheese burst pizza & gets few toppings with lesser cheese than the usual! pic.twitter.com/Fjo7oiaiaM — Amar Shah (@amarshah30) January 3, 2018

Just loved Anant Ambani's passionate speech pic.twitter.com/y62GYxnBWq — Shan (@klpe) January 3, 2018

Rajesh Khanna :- "Pushpa I hate tears."



Anant Ambani :- "Your tears are my tears."



Who will Pushpa choose now ?— chetan soni (@chetansoni23) January 3, 2018

anant ambani showing how much you should be loud to make voice command in jio... https://t.co/QkezfhQTvV — Stylo Prince Sajjat (@StyloSajjat) January 3, 2018

Look at his mother!

If I were him, my parents would have left the place embarrassed without anyone noticing & jayedaad se bhi nikal dete! :Dhttps://t.co/aC092iP35u — Garima A. Mittal (@geeeammm) January 1, 2018

New Tinder profile pic.twitter.com/QxLQDVOxKA — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) January 2, 2018

Every body has a passion but few has the determination to go with it ,Good work Anant ambani — shashi dogra (@dograshashi431) January 3, 2018

Social media makes me hate humanity - like HATE. When you mock someone for their weight, looks, facial expressions, speech, colour of the skin, among a ton of other things, you show the poor upbringing you had and the shallow person that you are. #Anant#Ambani — Shailja (@lykabrd) January 3, 2018

Anant Ambani is undoubtedly an achiever and inspiration to many! Downsizing and Rightsizing are important skills to master in business & he is the leader of leaders who 'lead by example'. Oratory skills are 2ndary & can be acquired/improved :) — Rags (@RagsTweets) January 3, 2018

Everyone laughing at Anant Ambani's speech while he laughs at everyone's bank accounts. — Parth Nanavati (@parth_nanavati8) January 2, 2018

No one make fun of Anant ambani anymore you gotta understand he's nervous and he's trying his best, you can see his mum n dad trying to push him, behave yourself or face the mfing belt — guru bhai (@mansnotthot) January 3, 2018

While everyone is making jokes on Anant Ambani, Anant Ambani is making a joke on your Bank Balance.. — Zeal (@blithesoul_) January 3, 2018

It doesn't matter for Anant Ambani , his voice can be anything. I am pretty sure he can ignore such laughs , at $30Bthe joke is always on this side — Mahadev Bhakt (@RWAnalytiks) January 3, 2018

that was 1st attempt..... btw speech not important. making money matters.

His 6 month salary = our all property+ saving. So dnt troll #GaribAdamiTeam — Prakash (@ThinkPrakash) January 3, 2018

Anant Ambani, youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is no stranger to internet trolls. Back in 2016, Anant Ambani was the talk of social media with his inspirational physical transformation for his 21st birthday by losing 108 kilos in 18 months. All that online praise was preceded by online hate, lots of it - for being overweight.The haters are back, it seemsOn December 23, Anant Ambani delivered his first speech at Reliance Industries' 40th anniversary mega event in Mumbai, attended by his family, celebs and thousand others. The event also saw speeches from his elder siblings Akash and Isha. Strangely, over a week after the event, Anant Ambani has become the subject of several memes and jokes on Twitter, many even deriding the way he spoke. Anant Ambani began trending on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon and one click would tell you the kind of trolling he's been a target of - some funny, some outright mean.But many came out in support of Anant Ambani and praised his speech.The speeches by Ambani family scions Anant, Isha and Akash at "RIL 40" was seen as the company's attempt to pitch its next generation of leaders. In July 2017, it was twins Isha and Akash who launched Reliance Jio's feature phone.Click for more trending news