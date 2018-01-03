Internet Mocks Anant Ambani Again. This Time Over His Speech

Anant Ambani was trolled again for his speech at Reliance Industries' anniversary event on December 23. Has internet crossed the line again?

Anant Ambani spoke at Reliance Industries' 40th anniversary event in Mumbai

New Delhi:  Anant Ambani, youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is no stranger to internet trolls. Back in 2016, Anant Ambani was the talk of social media with his inspirational physical transformation for his 21st birthday by losing 108 kilos in 18 months. All that online praise was preceded by online hate, lots of it - for being overweight.

The haters are back, it seems

On December 23, Anant Ambani delivered his first speech at Reliance Industries' 40th anniversary mega event in Mumbai, attended by his family, celebs and thousand others. The event also saw speeches from his elder siblings Akash and Isha. Strangely, over a week after the event, Anant Ambani has become the subject of several memes and jokes on Twitter, many even deriding the way he spoke. Anant Ambani began trending on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon and one click would tell you the kind of trolling he's been a target of - some funny, some outright mean.
 
But many came out in support of Anant Ambani and praised his speech.
 
The speeches by Ambani family scions Anant, Isha and Akash at "RIL 40" was seen as the company's attempt to pitch its next generation of leaders. In July 2017, it was twins Isha and Akash who launched Reliance Jio's feature phone.

