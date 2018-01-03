Internet Mocks Anant Ambani Again. This Time Over His Speech

Anant Ambani's speech was like listening to Dhinchak Pooja song on loop. — Sowmya Uday Shankar (@SoGe89) January 3, 2018

Expressions on Anant Ambani's face - When a pizza lover orders cheese burst pizza & gets few toppings with lesser cheese than the usual! pic.twitter.com/Fjo7oiaiaM — Amar Shah (@amarshah30) January 3, 2018

Just loved Anant Ambani's passionate speech pic.twitter.com/y62GYxnBWq — Shan (@klpe) January 3, 2018

Rajesh Khanna :- "Pushpa I hate tears."



Anant Ambani :- "Your tears are my tears."



Who will Pushpa choose now ?— chetan soni (@chetansoni23) January 3, 2018

Retweeted Manish (@Man_isssh):



anant ambani showing how much you should be loud to make voice command in jio... https://t.co/QkezfhQTvV — Stylo Prince Sajjat (@StyloSajjat) January 3, 2018

Look at his mother!

If I were him, my parents would have left the place embarrassed without anyone noticing & jayedaad se bhi nikal dete! :Dhttps://t.co/aC092iP35u — Garima A. Mittal (@geeeammm) January 1, 2018

New Tinder profile pic.twitter.com/QxLQDVOxKA — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) January 2, 2018

Every body has a passion but few has the determination to go with it ,Good work Anant ambani — shashi dogra (@dograshashi431) January 3, 2018

Social media makes me hate humanity - like HATE. When you mock someone for their weight, looks, facial expressions, speech, colour of the skin, among a ton of other things, you show the poor upbringing you had and the shallow person that you are. #Anant#Ambani — Shailja (@lykabrd) January 3, 2018

Anant Ambani is undoubtedly an achiever and inspiration to many! Downsizing and Rightsizing are important skills to master in business & he is the leader of leaders who 'lead by example'. Oratory skills are 2ndary & can be acquired/improved :) — Rags (@RagsTweets) January 3, 2018

Everyone laughing at Anant Ambani's speech while he laughs at everyone's bank accounts. — Parth Nanavati (@parth_nanavati8) January 2, 2018

No one make fun of Anant ambani anymore you gotta understand he's nervous and he's trying his best, you can see his mum n dad trying to push him, behave yourself or face the mfing belt — guru bhai (@mansnotthot) January 3, 2018

While everyone is making jokes on Anant Ambani, Anant Ambani is making a joke on your Bank Balance.. — Zeal (@blithesoul_) January 3, 2018

It doesn't matter for Anant Ambani , his voice can be anything. I am pretty sure he can ignore such laughs , at $30Bthe joke is always on this side — Mahadev Bhakt (@RWAnalytiks) January 3, 2018

that was 1st attempt..... btw speech not important. making money matters.

His 6 month salary = our all property+ saving. So dnt troll #GaribAdamiTeam — Prakash (@ThinkPrakash) January 3, 2018