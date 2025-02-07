"Third Form" Of Come Is Comest? Woman's Bizarre Answer Goes Viral

A video of a content creator testing strangers on their English grammar has gone viral. The clip showed the man asking two girls in Delhi's Connaught Place a seemingly simple grammar question. "What is the third form of the verb 'come'?" he asked. While one couldn't respond, the other said with conviction, "Comest."

The man, shocked, repeated the word in disbelief and exclaimed "Comest?"

The woman nodded and continued saying, "Yes, the third form of 'come' is 'comest'.

" The video, posted on Instagram, went viral for what many said was the funniest thing they had ever watched.

A person said, "She invented a superlative degree for Come." Another added, "The funniest thing is not her answer but her confidence."

Someone mimicked the grammatical error in his comment and wrote, "I am deadest."

"She is trying to make a superlative degree of a verb that happens with adjectives," read a comment.

For those who don't know, the third form of "come" is "come". It is an irregular verb and its base form, past tense, and past participle share the same form.

Earlier, a student's exam answer sheet went viral on social media for some truly out-there responses that had the teacher both facepalming and laughing out loud.

The video, shared on Instagram, showed the student's unique perspective on grammar concepts. When asked, "What is called past tense?" the student replied, "When the past comes in the form of our past, it is called the past."

The answer to "What is called plural?" was no different. "The daughter-in-law who listens to the words of her in-laws is called plural," the student wrote.

While the teacher technically had to mark the answers wrong, they couldn't resist awarding the student 5 marks out of 10 for sheer amusement. "These 5 numbers are for your brain, son!" the teacher wrote on the answer sheet.

The video sparked a wave of laughter online, with many viewers arguing the student deserved full marks for their comedic genius.