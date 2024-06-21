International Yoga Day 2024: Quotes, Wishes You Can Share With Friends And Family

Yoga Day 2024 wishes: International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21.

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. The day aims to spread awareness about the practice of yoga and how it helps strike a balance between mind and soul. It promotes physical and mental well-being, emphasising the importance of a healthy lifestyle. This day serves as a reminder of the ancient practice's positive impact on individuals, fostering unity and harmony. Every year, the celebrations of International Yoga Day take place under a specific theme. The theme for 2024 is "Yoga For Women Empowerment" which focuses on enhancing the physical and mental well-being of women.

Now, as we celebrate International Yoga Day today, here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share with your friends, family and loved ones.

International Yoga Day 2024: Messages and wishes

Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Day of Yoga.

May the practice of yoga bring health, peace, and happiness to your life. Happy International Yoga Day!

On this International Yoga Day, may you find the balance and strength within. Namaste!

Wishing you a day filled with peace, harmony, and yoga! Happy International Yoga Day!

Embrace the power of yoga to achieve physical well-being, mental peace, and spiritual growth. Happy Yoga Day!

Yoga is a light which once lit will never dim, the better your practice the brighter your flame. Happy International Day of Yoga!

International Yoga Day 2024: Quotes

"Yoga is a light, which once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame" - BKS Iyengar

"Here and now is where yoga begins" - The Yoga Sutras

"Yoga exists in the world because everything is linked" - TKV Desikachar

"Do not love leisure. Waste not a minute. Be bold. Realize the Truth, here and now" - Sivananda

"Meditation is making research into yourself, and into the subtler fields of activity. Day after day we culture our minds with the deep silence of our own Being. This is not the silence of a stone, but creative silence. We have to find it for ourselves. We decrease activity until silence becomes creative, and we sit in creative silence and close the gates of perception for insight into the content of life" - Maharishi Mahesh Yogi