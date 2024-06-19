International Yoga Day 2024: When Did It Start And Why Is It Celebrated On June 21?

International Yoga Day 2024: First International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 to honour the traditional practice of yoga, which first started in ancient India. The term "yoga" comes from two Sanskrit words - "Yuj," which means together and "Yujir", which means "to unite". International Yoga Day aims to spread awareness about the importance and benefits of yoga. Every year, the celebrations of International Yoga Day take place under a specific theme. The theme for 2024 is "Yoga For Women Empowerment" which focuses on enhancing the physical and mental well-being of women.

Why International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21?

At a time when our fast-paced lives are becoming too tiring and unhealthy for us, yoga helps in reducing stress and anxiety, besides providing physical relaxation. June 21 was suggested to be the date to celebrate International Yoga Day as it is also the day of the summer solstice, also known as the longest day of the year, in the northern hemisphere. The summer solstice holds significance across many cultures.

When was the International Day Of Yoga started?

International Day Of Yoga was first recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. India's permanent representative to the United Nations at the time, Asoke Mukerji had submitted a resolution to the international body to recognise a day for the practice of yoga.

The proposal was submitted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the General Assembly about setting a day for the celebration of yoga and its benefits for all.

The resolution found 175 other co-sponsors, the highest ever for a resolution in the United Nations. As a result, the proposal was passed within 90 days of submitting it. With the passing of the resolution, the first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

Significance of International Yoga Day

For those who practice yoga on a daily basis, it is not just an exercise but a way of living. According to the UN, yoga stands as an emblem for creating balance and harmony. Yoga is "not just about balance within the body or that between the mind and the body, but also balance in the human relationship with the world." UN adds, "Yoga emphasises the values of mindfulness, moderation, discipline and perseverance. When applied to communities and societies, Yoga offers a path to sustainable living."