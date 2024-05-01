International Labour Day 2024: Wishes, Greetings And More To Share On May Day

International Labour Day is also known as Workers Day or May Day.
International Labour Day, also known as Workers Day or May Day, is celebrated annually on May 1. It is a day to recognise the contributions, dedication and fight for fair treatment for all workers. It is also a day to honour the efforts and achievements of workers and the labour movement. May Day is celebrated globally with various events, including rallies, marches, and demonstrations, advocating for workers' rights, fair wages, and improved working conditions. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight for social and economic justice and the importance of solidarity among workers worldwide. In India, it was first celebrated by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan in Chennai (then Madras) in 1923.
Now, as we mark the occasion of International Labour's Day today, here's a list of messages, wishes and more that you can share with your colleagues and friends to express gratitude and appreciation for their hard work and dedication.
International Labour Day 2024: May Day wishes, greetings, messages and more
