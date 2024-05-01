International Labour Day 2024: Wishes, Greetings And More To Share On May Day

International Labour Day is also known as Workers Day or May Day.

International Labour Day, also known as Workers Day or May Day, is celebrated annually on May 1. It is a day to recognise the contributions, dedication and fight for fair treatment for all workers. It is also a day to honour the efforts and achievements of workers and the labour movement. May Day is celebrated globally with various events, including rallies, marches, and demonstrations, advocating for workers' rights, fair wages, and improved working conditions. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight for social and economic justice and the importance of solidarity among workers worldwide. In India, it was first celebrated by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan in Chennai (then Madras) in 1923.

Now, as we mark the occasion of International Labour's Day today, here's a list of messages, wishes and more that you can share with your colleagues and friends to express gratitude and appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

International Labour Day 2024: May Day wishes, greetings, messages and more

Today is a significant day for all employees across sectors and industries. Let's all take this opportunity and honour them for their hard work and immense contribution to society. Have a wonderful International Workers' Day.

Thank you so much for putting your heart and soul into every project you've embarked on. Have a wonderful International Workers' Day.

Today, I salute all the workers who contribute tirelessly and provide services to the different sectors. Let us all celebrate the presence of workers in the country and outside. Happy International Workers' Day.

Believe in your abilities, work hard, and take care of all your responsibilities. Those who put their heart and soul into their work will undoubtedly succeed. Have a great International Workers' Day.

Wishing all the dedicated workers a wonderful May Day. Every worker is valuable and ought to be treated fairly across the world. Happy International Labour Day.

I want to express my gratitude and thank all the nation's employees for their tremendous efforts and abilities. To all of you, a happy International Workers' Day.

Each and every worker needs to be treated with dignity and respect. Have a happy International Workers' Day.

Wish you a Have a happy International Workers' Day. Never forget that a worker is a creator and a valuable asset to any country. So, all workers need to be treated with respect and their rights must always be acknowledged.



