International Dog Day: This Company Paying Pet Owners To Get Tattoo Of Their Dog

Picture shows tattoo designs offered by the company to the participants.

On the occasion of International Dog Day, a US-based pet goods retailer company is paying for its customers to get inked with a picture of their dog. According to the BarkBox's website, those interested have to upload a picture of your pup and explain why they deserve the tattoo. The $150 gift cards will be available to 100 people.

"We're gonna track down the ol' company credit card and whippet out for you to get some sweet ink of your sweet pup. All you have to do is sit as well as they do," the company wrote on its website.

"The most dog-obsessed humans on the BARK payroll will be the judges, and they'll choose 100 lucky winners, who will also receive a big honkin' box of BARK goodies chosen just for your pup," they added.

The tattoo artist and style that the winners want will be provided by the company. The contest will end on September 2 and the winners will be contacted by September 6.

"The first 1,000 entries will get a $5 gift card to spend at BarkShop on the day we announce the winners," the contest detail further said.

The company also shared a post on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday and wrote, "In honor of national dog day, we want to pay for your dog tat. If you want to be jabbed with a needle to show the world how much you love your dog, click the link to find out how to do it on BARK'S DIME."

IN HONOR OF NATIONAL DOG DAY, WE WANT TO PAY FOR YOUR DOG TAT



If you want to be jabbed with a needle to show the world how much you love your dog, click the link to find out how to do it on BARK'S DIME!! 🤑 https://t.co/vVO2A11eNCpic.twitter.com/deh3Etdy3H — BarkBox (@barkbox) August 23, 2022

The post has received hundreds of likes and numerous comments since being shared. Numerous users shared pictures of their pet dogs in the comment section of the post.

"My baby is over 20 years old. She is my live. I have always wanted a tattoo. At 61. It would be an honor to have her tattoo," wrote a user sharing the dog's picture in the comment box.

"This is Cody. He's a 13-year-old Shih Tzu/Husky mix. He has Cushing's Disease which he takes medicine for but he is slowing down and I know I probably will be lucky to have him for another two years. He is my best friend and was born in my house," wrote another user.



