"I wish there was a picture of her face when she realized what she stole..." writes one commenter

Offbeat | | Updated: November 23, 2018 15:03 IST
Instant Karma: Woman Steals Package, Finds It Full Of Superworms

The package contained superworms for a pet bearded dragon (Representative Image)

A woman opened up a can of worms - quite literally - when she stole a package containing live bugs. The incident took place in Apopka, Florida, reports Action News Jax. The unidentified woman, according to CCTV footage obtained by police, swiped a package from the front porch of Shelly Draves' home.

Unfortunately for her, the package contained superworms, the worm-like larvae of darkling beetles. The superworms had been ordered for a bearded dragon that Shelly's son keeps as a pet.

The woman reportedly dropped the box from her car a few blocks away, and a neighbour returned it to Draves' doorstep, according to Yahoo News.

"So I hope this woman is happy to steal from others. Let's say she got her karma today," wrote Shelly in a Facebook post, sharing two screenshots from the CCTV footage.

 
 

The post has collected over 100 shares since it was posted on Tuesday, along with a ton of comments.

"But I laughed when I read what she got for it!!!" writes one commenter. "I wish there was a picture of her face when she realized what she stole... That would have been funny," says another.

In another incident of instant karma in Florida, a clumsy thief who hit his head and dropped the cash register while fleeing had thousands laughing in April this year.

 

