Instagram vs Reality: Perfectly Described By Sundar Pichai In Two Pics

A picture shared by Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Instagram.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has shared two pics that depict the difference between Instagram and reality. The concept of Instagram vs reality is not a new one - it has been used by many before Mr Pichai to show the gap between what things look like in real life vs what is posted on social media. On Tuesday, Sundar Pichai, 48, joined the trend by posting two very different pics from the same day. The pics appear to have been taken while the Indian-American CEO of Google and Alphabet was shooting for a video.

The first photograph is a medium shot of Mr Pichai smiling for the camera in a formal blue shirt. The second, however, is a full-length shot that shows him wearing a pair of jeans and sneakers below the shirt and checking his phone in between takes. In the caption, Mr Pichai explained that he was checking on FC Barcelona scores when the candid picture was taken.

"IG vs. Reality," he wrote while sharing the two pictures. "Comfy shoes + checking on @fcbarcelona scores between takes:)"

Take a look at his Instagram post below:

Since being posted on the photo and video sharing platform, the pics have collected over 2.5 lakh 'likes' and more than 1,500 comments - including one from the football club itself.

"Proud to have you on our team," FC Barcelona wrote in the comments section.

On Monday, Mr Pichai - an alumnus of IIT-Kharagpur - had announced a Rs 75,000-crore fund to help accelerate India's digital economy. "Today at #GoogleForIndia we announced a new $10B digitization fund to help accelerate India's digital economy. We're proud to support PM @narendramodi's vision for Digital India - many thanks to Minister @rsprasad & Minister @DrRPNishank for joining us," Mr Pichai wrote in a tweet.