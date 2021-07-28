Inside The Dreamy Wedding Of Princess Diana's Niece

Kitty Spencer married fashion tycoon Michael Lewis in a grand Italian wedding.

Lady Kitty Spencer, 30, married fashion tycoon Michael Lewis, 62, in a grand wedding that was straight out of a fairy tale, over the weekend. The opulent Roman wedding that saw the coming together of the aristocrat and her 62-year-old beau was held at Villa Aldobrandini, in Frascati, Italy. And while there is much to talk about the stunning ceremony, all eyes were on Lady Spencer, who is the daughter of late Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer. In particular, Lady Spencer's five wedding gowns caught the attention of fashion lovers across the world.

The 30-year-old exchanged vows with Mr Lewis wearing a custom-made, white Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown. The lace bridal gown was heavily inspired by the Victorian era. It oozed old-world charm and featured exaggerated shoulders, a modest neckline, a long skirt, and a button-up bodice. The veil that accompanied the gown also featured intricate designs on the lace

According to a report by the Independent, the bridal gown by Dolce & Gabbana, for whom Lady Spencer is a brand ambassador, seeks inspiration from the past. The gown is said to have been inspired by the gown worn by Lady Spencer's mother, Victoria Lockwood, for her wedding in 1989. It also is inspired by Grace Kelly's wedding gown from 1956, the report said.

Her long train also bore a striking resemblance to what her aunt Diana wore for her wedding with Prince Charles.

Sharing an image of herself in a gown on Instagram, Lady Spencer said, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart Domenico & Stefano for creating a gown beyond my wildest dreams for the most important day of my life. There are no words that could ever express my gratitude," and tagged Dolce & Gabbana.

In another look that Lady Spencer sported for the day, she was seen in a gown in tones of pastel blue with pink and green floral embroidery. Sharing the image of the bride in the gown, the brand said in the caption, "The looks included an illusion baby-blue tulle gown and cape embroidered with cross-stitched flowers."

She was also seen in a "double organza hand-painted silk gown embellished with flowers and crystals." The long skirt featured floral embellishments all along its border.

In addition to this, she was seen in a cocktail dress made from gold and silver beads. Lady Spencer was also seen in a green and cream creation featuring a full skirt and a bodice embellished with flower patterns and crystals.

Tell us which of Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding looks is your favourite.