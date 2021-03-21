Inside Khushi Kapoor's Instagram Of Friends, Family And Fab Outfits

Khushi Kapoor is prepping for life in front of the camera.

Khushi Kapoor is prepping for life in front of the camera - just like her sister Janhvi Kapoor and her mother, the late actress Sridevi, before her. While Khushi may not yet have entered Bollywood, the 20-year-old is already making waves on Instagram with her glamorous photos. Khushi Kapoor's Instagram feed is a colourful mix of stunning vacation shots, family photos with the famous Kapoor clan, adorable pics of her pet pooch and more.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter is currently studying in the US. It was earlier this year that her father confirmed that she would soon be making her Bollywood debut. "Yes, Khushi is also keen on acting," said Boney Kapoor. "You will hear an announcement soon."

On Instagram, the 20-year-old has over 3.8 lakh followers with just over 150 photos on her feed. Here is a glimpse into Khushi Kapoor's life:

The New York Film Academy student is already a fashionista in her own right. Her Instagram is full of envy-inducing outfits that range from casual to glamorous. She appears to be as much at home in jeans as in heavy lehengas.

Khushi Kapoor regularly posts family pics on the platform featuring her mother, the late actress Sridevi, her sister Janhvi and her cousins, including Arjun and Shanaya Kapoor.

Her pet dog also makes frequent appearances on her Instagram

Khushi Kapoor with her girl gang

