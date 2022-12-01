Influencer Kicks Dog For Reel, Posts Apology After Being Slammed On Internet

Ms Kiran deleted the video from her account after facing outrage

Instagram influencer Kajal Kiran is facing backlash on social media after she filmed a video of kicking a stray dog and laughing. Following this, the animal lovers across the social media platforms reported the video and filed complaints against the woman to the authorities. Vidit Sharma, founder of 'Save A Stray' wrote on Twitter, "How can you be so insensitive toward these voiceless souls... If you cant love them dont hurt them."

An activist named Tarana Singh wrote, "What a horrible "IN(HuMaN)"... Will we stoop so LOW for Self Aggrandisement & Likes/ Followers? What are we teaching the youth & children?"

Watch the video here:

How can you be so insensitive toward these voiceless souls



If you cant love them dont hurt them #AnimalAbuse#DogsOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/8HaC2zD7Ea — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) November 30, 2022

Soon after facing outage on social media, Ms Kiran deleted the video from her account and issued an apology. In the video, she claimed that she is an animal lover. In the caption, she wrote, "Hi Guys, I am sorry for my cruel act, this was a heat of moment. I regret my actions and didn't realize the gravity at that point of time. I vow to not harm any animals." Commented on the post, an NGO called Animal Hope and Wellness wrote, "That wasn't funny, it was disgusting. I guess it amusing was to you and the people around you, but not to many of us. You showed your "true colors" and so don't pretend now to be someone you're not. Make sure you're not around any animals from now on, they will be much better off."

The influencer enjoys a massive fan following of 1,21,000 followers on Instagram. She posted another video to issue an apology. In the video, she can be seen feeding biscuits to stay dogs and reiterates that she is an animal lover and has been doing good deeds all her life, and people should forgive for making that "one mistake."

The video shows her giving drinking water to stray dogs and helping specially-abled individuals.

