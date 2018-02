Indo-Tibetan Border Police Soldiers Do Yoga In The Himalayas. See Pics

Stunning pictures tweeted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, or the ITBP, show a number of soldiers doing yoga in the Himalayas. What will amaze you is that in two of the pictures, the personnel are bare-bodied while performing yoga, despite the freezing temperatures. The pictures, tweeted last night, are being appreciated by many on Twitter as examples of the ITBP personnels' endurance, strength and fitness levels.See the incredible pictures for yourself:"That's a great training and conditioning routine to maximize overall performance," notes one person on Twitter. "I salute their spirit," comments another."Goosebumps! It makes me more prouder as an Indian after watching heroism of Real Superheroes," tweets a third.ITBP often tweets photos of its personnel undergoing special yoga training sessions in high altitude areas.This summer, on International Yoga Day, the border guarding personnel performed yoga a 14,000 feet lake situated on the Indo-China border.On Republic Day, the Himveers hoisted the national flag in the Himalayas, braving the unimaginably harsh weather.The mountain-warfare trained force , under the command of the Union Home Ministry, is deployed from the Karakarom Pass in Jammu and Kashmir to Jechap La in Arunachal to guard the 3,488-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) across 5 states. Its border posts are located at altitudes ranging from 3,000-19,000 feet.Click for more trending news