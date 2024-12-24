IndiGo Passenger Serving 'Chai' On Flight Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

Air travel can be a monotonous experience, with strict rules and regulations often adding to the sense of monotony. Restrictions on bringing food and drinks, coupled with high prices for onboard refreshments, can make the journey less enjoyable. However, a recent IndiGo flight saw an unexpected act of generosity when a passenger surprised fellow travellers by serving chai at an altitude of 36,000 feet.

The video captures two men strolling down the aisle of an IndiGo airplane, casually serving tea in disposable cups. Emulating the service style commonly seen on Indian trains, one man is seen pouring tea from a bottle while the other serves a seated woman.

The viral clip has amassed over 6,70,000 views so far. Social media users have flooded the comments section with a mix of reactions, ranging from humorous takes to sharp criticism of the incident.

See the video here:

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "What happened to the rules..norms of carrying liquid."

Another user commented, "I am wondering how did they get the tea through security? Security doesn't allow 200ML of water, this guy got like 1L tea!"

"The amount of people condoling this act proves there are still sensible people in this country! People like in the above available footage should refrain themselves from boarding," the third user commented.

"Only Indian can do this anywhere anytime," the fourth user wrote.

"There is nothing wrong with this! They got their own homemade tea and just enjoying it," the fifth user commented.