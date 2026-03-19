"India's Most Expensive Vehicle"? Australia Man's Gurugram Video Sparks Laughter

A light-hearted video filmed in Gurugram by an Australian content creator has gone viral on social media. In the video, Andy Evans humorously called a truck loaded with LPG cylinders "India's most expensive vehicle" amid ongoing concerns about rising fuel costs.

The video opens to show Evans standing by a roadside in Gurugram and jokingly telling viewers that, in all his time in the country, he has never seen a vehicle more "expensive" than the one he is about to show. "This is the most expensive vehicle I've ever seen in the three years I've lived in India; look at this," he said. Moments later, he pans the camera to reveal a truck stacked with LPG gas cylinders -- a reveal that has left viewers amused.

Watch the video here:

Social media users were quick to respond, flooding the comments section with laughing emojis and witty remarks. Some joked that the truck driver should be given high-level security considering the "value" of his cargo, while others praised Evans for understanding Indian sentiments so well.

One user wrote, "Definitely more expensive than any of my car spots."

Another commented, "The dream son-in-law for most Indian parents these days."

"Too real. I wasn't ready for it," said a third while a fourth added, "The driver needs Z-class security."

Evans, popularly known online as "Aussie Bhai," has been living in India for the past few years and often posts relatable, India-themed content. In November last year, he shared a video chronicling why he loves Indian people. He revealed that he was impressed by how Indians were able to get any work done through their vast network of connections. Evans pointed out that no matter the problem or the requirement, Indians always knew someone who could help them fix their problems, and that too in a jiffy.

"The coolest thing about Indian people in India is that everybody has a guy for everything. Anything you need, everybody will have a guy for it. Some random phone number, some buyer down the street, it does not matter what you need," said Evans in the video captioned, 'Let me call my bhaiya'.