In Bengaluru, Hundreds Of Dogs Left Waiting For Food. Reason: LPG

The ongoing LPG shortage, triggered by the Israel-Iran conflict, is now taking a serious toll not just on people but also on voiceless animals across Bengaluru city.

In an NDTV ground report from Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre, the very shelter where the Kannada film 777 Charlie was shot, the impact of the crisis is clearly visible. Hundreds of rescued animals housed at the facility are now being forced to wait longer for their daily meals as cooking delays worsen.

Animal shelters across Bengaluru, which rely heavily on LPG cylinders to prepare large quantities of food, are struggling as supplies run critically low. With no immediate alternative, staff have been forced to switch to firewood, a slower and physically exhausting process that is disrupting feeding schedules.

Caretakers say the delay is not just about hunger but also about the health of animals under treatment, many of whom require timely and proper nutrition.

Caretakers say the delay is not just about hunger but also about the health of animals under treatment.

Keerthana, manager of the Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre says, "Earlier, we used to take around one and a half hours to cook one proper meal for them, but right now it takes around two and a half to three hours. We have to constantly keep feeding firewood to the stove, and that's when the cooking happens."

"We've also been paying extra for the staff because they now start cooking at five in the morning and continue till almost four in the evening, as the number of feedings is very high," he said.

Charlie's Animal Rescue Center cooks around 150 kilograms of rice, 100 kilograms of chicken, and 90 kilograms of chicken liver every day, feeding over 600 dogs daily. This includes injured, infected, and abandoned animals inside the facility.

Keerthan further said, "Earlier, many dogs outside depended on nearby hotels for food. But due to the LPG crisis, several hotels have shut down, and we now have to take care of those dogs as well."

"We are feeding dogs not just here but also around the campus near Reva University, at BIAL, Bosch Adugodi, Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport and HP. The pressure on us is immense," he added.

Keerthan explains, "The dogs don't understand why there is a delay in food. They don't understand the war or the LPG crisis. We have to ensure meals are prepared and delivered on time."

He also highlighted the growing difficulty in sourcing firewood:

"Just like LPG, firewood is now in high demand. We recently ran a campaign on our Instagram page asking for support to maintain a steady supply."

"We received an overwhelming response, which helped us stock firewood for the next 15 to 20 days. But we are uncertain about what will happen after that."

With uncertainty looming and resources stretched thin, animal shelters across Bengaluru continue to struggle, hoping for a quick resolution before the crisis further impacts the health and survival of hundreds of voiceless animals.