'India's Got Colour': Nandita Das' Powerful Video Calls Out Fair Skin Fixation

Actor-director Nandita Das' campaign, Dark Is Beautiful, highlighted the prevalent problem of colour discrimination in our society. As the campaign completes 10 years, Nandita Das has released a two-minute-long video that celebrates diversity in complexions and slams society's obsession with fair skin. Titled India's Got Colour, the powerful music video is a collection of scenes that wouldn't look out of place in a regular Indian household.

In one scene, a mother stops her young daughter from going out in the sun so she doesn't get tanned. In another, a father looks for a fair bride for his son. A photographer Photoshops a dusky model, while judges of a singing competition reveal their complexion bias when they pick a winner.

Ratna Pathak Shah, Swara Bhaskar, Divya Dutta, Vikrant Massey, Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag, Ali Fazal and Shashank Arora are just some of the actors that feature in this powerful video.

"A fun and quirky music video that furthers the conversation of skin colour bias, and urges us to celebrate the diversity of India in skin colour," wrote Nandita Das while sharing the music video on YouTube. "After all, we are 1.3 billion people, and have that many shades of skin tones!"

The video has collected a number of appreciative comments after it was posted online on Wednesday.

"Be comfortable in your own skin. Love this video," wrote one person. "Awesome awesome awesome," said another, while a third added: "Thank you for doing this."

Nandita Das spoke about the video and the issue it highlights to PTI. "We don't need to be defining ourselves with the colour of our skin, there is lot more to all of us and we need to explore that," she said.

"India does have a lot of shades and we are not celebrating it.. I think it is time we celebrate our diversity."

