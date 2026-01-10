Indian Woman's Late-Night Paratha Attempt In UK Ends With Fire Alarm Chaos

An Indian woman living in the UK had an unexpectedly stressful experience while trying to cook a familiar comfort food far from home. Adhwan Kapoor shared a video on Instagram showing herself making parathas when her home fire alarm suddenly went off.

In the video, a loud alarm sound was heard in the background and Kapoor was seen a little upset in the kitchen. She said she was just trying to cook some Indian food when the alarm went off. She also said that she was just cooking and it is really difficult to cook Indian food in the UK, even if the food is not burning.

Kapoor shared the entire incident in the caption of her post. She told that this was the most embarrassing moment for him in the UK. The alarm continued ringing for 20 minutes and the fire department also arrived.

Watch Video Here:

She said she would never make parathas again and hoped she was not the only one who had experienced this.

She also said that it was 11:30 pm and the temperature outside was zero degrees, so he felt bad that someone had to come and turn off the false alarm. Despite this, she said that the experience of making parathas was worth it.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly drew reactions from viewers, some of whom shared the same experience and others who laughed at the situation.

One user commented, "Happened with me too."

Another user noted, "You should have covered sensor before cooking."

"Cook outside. That's the only way I guess," added a third user.