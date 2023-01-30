Watch: Indian Woman Tries German Snack Pretzel For The First Time, Reaction Goes Viral

A pretzel is a type of baked pastry made from dough that is commonly shaped into a knot.

These days, it has become a viral trend for people to try out different dishes from other countries and record their reactions. Now, a video of an Indian woman's reaction to a German snack pretzel has gone viral, and many are finding it relatable. A pretzel is a type of baked pastry made from dough that is commonly shaped into a knot.

The video was shared by the woman's daughter Kaveri on Instagram. She captioned the video as, ''Wait for the End..Ab samajh jao..But pretzel is still my favourite..Yes yes i took some time to like it too.''

''Indian Mom trying German food,'' reads the text insert on the video.

As the video starts, Kaveri tells her viewers that her mother will be trying out a pretzel. Her mother is then seen eating a pretzel while taking small bites from the snack. Safe to say, she wasn't impressed with the taste as the expressions on her face said it all.

When her daughter asks if she liked the pretzel, she says, ''theek thak'' (okay), and then says ''theek hi thak hai, matlab samajh jao.'' (It's just okay, you can understand yourself.'')

Social media users loved the woman's unimpressed reaction, and left a variety of reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, ''Hahahahah... Moms are the sweetest. Btw after your built up, I was expecting her to reply "es ist nicht gut.''

Another commented, ''Aunty ke expressions se pata chal gaya (Aunty's expressions say it all).'' A third said, ''I also didn't like pretzel.'' A third added, ''This is sweet of her to try what a cute moment.''

A few days back, a video of a South Korean woman trying seven different flavors of 'pani puri', in India had gone viral.

