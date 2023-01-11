Watch: South Korean Woman Tries And Rates 7 Different Types Of 'Pani Puri' Flavours

The video was shared on Instagram by user Meggy Kim

Call it 'golgappa', 'pani puri', or 'puchka', this savoury snack is one of the favourite street foods of India, loved by all age groups. While Indians swear by this street food, people from other nations also love it. These days, it has become a viral trend for foreign food bloggers and influencers to try out different dishes and record their reactions while savouring them. These reaction videos are always interesting to watch as we get to know what people from other countries think about our food. This time, a South Korean woman tried seven different flavours of 'pani puri', and rated them according to taste.

The video was shared on Instagram by user Meggy Kim. Dressed in a saree, Ms Kim is seen standing next to a stall of a 'pani puri' vendor. She then tries different 'pani puri' flavours like tamarind, hajma, heeng, jaljeera, mint, garlic, and lemon. While she rated 10 for the garlic and lemon flavours, she was not impressed with the tamarind and jaljeera.

She captioned the video as'' Share it with Pani puri lover.''

Watch the video here:

Indians were thrilled to see a Korean woman enjoying the delectable Indian snack and were delighted with the video. However, many also commented that they were not even aware that so many different flavours of the snack exist.

One user wrote, ''Here me after being born Indian got to know for the first time that there is so many flavour of Pani puri ....Sigh my whole life is a lie.'' Another commented, '' I only know 1 flavour that is puri with potato or cheakpie mash , bundi, tamarind sweet syrup, pudina masala water with onion all in one !!!'' A third person added, "Garlic would be 10/10, I knew It, '' while a fourth said, "Need justice for tamarind pani puri.''

'Pani Puri' is a snack which consists of small round-shaped hollow bread which is deep-fried and filled with a mixture of potatoes, chickpeas, spices, flavoured water, and tamarind.