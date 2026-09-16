Indian Woman Stunned By Sweden's Early Office Culture: "Parking Lot 70% Full by 7:45 AM"

An Indian woman living in Sweden has shared her surprise at how early people arrive at work, saying the office parking area can already be busy before 8 am. Swati, who shares travel and life experiences on Instagram through the account Adventures With Swati, spoke about the difference in office routines in Sweden and India in a recent video.

She said she arrived at work at 7.45 am and found that the car park was already around 70% full.

Swati compared this with her experience of office timings in India, saying that people in her experience generally arrived at work around 9 am or 9.30 am.

She said she was even surprised when she reached the workplace at 8.15 am on another day. According to Swati, she was among the last three or four cars to arrive.

She said Mondays and Tuesdays appeared to be particularly busy at her workplace.

Why do people start work so early?

According to Swati, the early start is linked to how some employees organise their work and family routines.

She said many people drop their children at school at around 7 am and then go directly to work. Starting earlier means they can also finish earlier and return home to spend time with their families.

Swati described this as a "first in, first out" approach, where arriving early allows employees to leave earlier.

However, she clarified that her observations were specifically about desk and office-based jobs similar to her own. She did not suggest that the same routine applies to every workplace or profession in Sweden.

Watch the video here:

Social media users react

The video attracted reactions from social media users, with some saying they liked the idea of starting and finishing work early.

Several users said an earlier working day could leave more time in the evening for family and personal activities.

The video has also prompted discussion about differences in workplace routines between India and Sweden.