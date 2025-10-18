Indian Techie Shares Glimpse of Life at Meta London, Internet Reacts

An Indian techie offered a glimpse of life at Meta's London office, sharing his onboarding experience filled with work, coffee, and city walks.

An Indian software engineer who recently joined Meta's London office has offered a first-hand glimpse into his onboarding experience through a now-viral Instagram video. Shared by Amit Dutta, the clip showcases his daily routine, work environment, and moments that reflect both the excitement and the challenges of adapting to life in a new city.

In his video, Dutta says, "Welcome with me on my onboarding journey as a software engineer working at Meta. New city, new office, new badge, so let's go. I decided to have breakfast at my accommodation itself. Meta usually provides these apartment-style places with hotel-like services until you find a place of your own."

Check out the post here:

The techie mentioned that the Meta office is around 20-25 minutes from where he stays.

He said, "It stays quite cold in the mornings, but the views make up for it. Plus, you get to meet the real locals, the dogs."

Amit mentioned that the first thing which he needed was definitely coffee.

In the video he talked about his role at Meta and said, "I work as a full-stack engineer in an infra team, and today we had a couple of sessions from the head of infra - super insightful stuff. And when the session ended, there were surprise hoodies. Honestly, free swag is every engineer's love language."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users have filled the comment section with comments mentioning about their dream of having such company. One user wrote, "Okay this is what I was dreaming now I am even more motivated."

Another user noted, "You are living a dream life. One day I will be like you."

Other congratulated him for his growth in the industry.