Train Passenger Turns Luggage Rack Into Cozy Berth, Pic Amuses Internet

A viral photo capturing an Indian Railways passenger casually lounging on the luggage rack of a chair car train has taken social media by storm, sparking a wave of amusement and witty reactions online. The image, originally posted on Reddit's ‘r/IndianRailways' community, depicts a man nonchalantly stretched out across the overhead luggage compartment, scrolling on his phone with an air of utmost comfort. Surrounding him are neatly arranged bags belonging to fellow passengers, adding to the absurdity of the scene.

The image has been captioned, "Bro needs to hesitate," on Reddit along with a description that reads, " Bro was so desperate, he literally lied into the luggage compartment of the chair car. Lmao."

See the post here:

The unconventional choice of "seating" has left internet users both baffled and amused. The viral photo has also reignited discussions about the state of India's railway infrastructure, with some users jokingly suggesting that luggage racks might soon be marketed as "premium reclining seats."

One user joked, "He isn't carrying luggage! He is the luggage !"

Another commented, "Tbh an average indian is considered as luggage here , the way our trains are packed (UP and Bihar trains specifically ) it's clearly a luggage because no sane human travel this way."

A third said, "How is that even allowed, even in CCs running in Bihar, at most they allow people in alleyways, but never on luggage racks."

A fourth added, "He must be an extrovert."

This incident is not an isolated one, as Indian Railways often makes headlines for quirky passenger antics. From squeezing into impossibly tight spaces to balancing precariously on footboards, passengers have long devised ingenious ways to navigate the challenges of overcrowded trains. Earlier, a video of a ticketless passenger creating a makeshift hammock inside a crowded train went viral.

The clip opened to show a general class of a local train coach with several people sitting on the floor. One passenger tied a bedsheet on two sides of the upper bunks of the coach and created a hammock. However, as soon as he tried to make himself comfortable inside it, the hammock broke and the man fell to the floor.