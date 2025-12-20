Advertisement
Video: Station Master's Quick Action Saves Passenger From Near-Fatal Accident In Karnataka

Social media users praised the station master for his bravery.

Read Time: 2 mins
Video: Station Master's Quick Action Saves Passenger From Near-Fatal Accident In Karnataka
The incident took place at Pandavapura station when a passenger tried to board the moving Train.
  • A passenger nearly had a fatal accident at Pandavapura railway station in Karnataka
  • The passenger slipped while trying to board moving Train No. 16219 but was rescued
  • Station master Abhijeet Singh acted quickly to prevent a serious tragedy
A daring rescue at a railway station in Karnataka has captured attention online after a passenger narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident.

The incident took place at Pandavapura station when a passenger tried to board the moving Train No. 16219. Quick action by the station staff prevented a serious tragedy.

The South Western Railway (SWR) posted a video of the incident on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting the station master's quick response. The post stated that Mr. Abhijeet Singh, the station master at Pandavpura station, displayed exceptional presence of mind and dedication in saving a passenger from serious danger near a moving train.

In the video, a man wearing a white shirt, apparently in a hurry, attempts to board the train. He slips, but the station master immediately rescues him, averting a potentially serious accident.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly went viral on social media, with many users praising the station master's bravery and quick decision-making. Many described his actions as unique and life-saving, praising the railway staff's commitment to passenger safety.

One user commented, "Great work by the railway officials—their quick thinking and presence of mind helped save a passenger from a life-threatening accident."

Another user noted, "Good work thank you."

