Indian Professional Worked For Free At First. Now Earns Nearly Rs 5 Lakh A Month

An Indian worker who initially offered to work for free has gone on to earn nearly $5,000 (Rs 478,900) a month after proving his ability to create value, according to a post by entrepreneur and marketing executive Mickey Hardy. Hardy, known online as Mickey from Arcadia, said the young worker approached him without asking for payment. Instead, he wanted an opportunity to prove what he could do.

According to Hardy, the worker was later moved into a commission-only role. Under the arrangement, he earns 20 per cent of the profit he generates. His responsibilities include outreach and helping grow the company's media assets.

Hardy said the worker is now making close to $5,000 a month and has repeatedly told him that the opportunity has had a major impact on his life and his family's life.

Sharing the story on social media, Hardy said it offered a lesson for people struggling to find employment.

He advised job seekers to identify people or companies they want to work with, understand what they need and create value before being asked to do so.

"Make yourself economically undeniable," Hardy wrote, arguing that opportunities are more likely to come to people who have already demonstrated their ability to deliver results.

Hardy also said his direct messages remain open to people who are willing to demonstrate their skills and work ethic.