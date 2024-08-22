Indian Photographer Wins Big Award For Best Portrait With Budget iPhone

Manush Kalwari captured an award-winning portrait titled "The Gaddi Boy and His Goat".

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but with today's cutting-edge cameras, that thousand could easily turn into a million. The right lens, the perfect exposure, and a touch of digital magic can transform a snapshot into a masterpiece. But recently, an Indian photographer shot an award-winning image using the cheapest Apple iPhone that sells in India.

The image titled "The Gaddi Boy and His Goat" was shot in Burwa, Himachal Pradesh, by Manush Kalwari, and it has secured the Best of the iPhone Photography Award in 2024.

The interesting part about the image is that it was shot using an iPhone SE, which is the cheapest iPhone Apple sells in India. The iPhone SE, which hasn't been updated since 2022, lacks the advanced camera features found in newer models. Despite this, Kalwari managed to secure third place in the portrait category. The competition featured 15 total categories.

Photographers from over 140 countries competed in the 2024 Portrait category of the 17th Annual iPhone Photography Awards (Ippawards). Among them, Manush Kalwari achieved third place in the final three.

Artem Koleganov from Germany won first place with "Grace," captured on an iPhone X in St. Petersburg, Russia. Enhua Ni of China earned 2nd place for "Pilgrim," taken with an iPhone X in Varanasi, India. Manush Kalwari from India secured 3rd place with "The Gaddi Boy and his Goat," shot on an iPhone SE in Burwa, Himachal Pradesh, India.