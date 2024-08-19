Flower Seller Forced To Buy iPhone For Son On Hunger Strike, Internet Reacts

A user commented, "Feel sorry for the mother, her expression tells it all !!"

A video of a temple flower seller being forced to buy an iPhone for her son after he went on a three-day hunger strike demanding the pricey phone has surfaced on social media, sparking discussion among viewers.

The now-viral clip showed the flower seller's son standing in a mobile store to buy the coveted iPhone. The shopkeeper interviewed him about his phone choice while his mother explained the situation. She said that the boy went on a hunger strike for 3 days because he wanted to purchase the device. "I sell flowers outside a temple, and my son hasn't eaten anything in three days because he wanted an iPhone for himself," she said.

The woman said that she agreed to his demand and handed him the money to buy the phone. However, she did not allow the situation to go unchallenged. She insisted that her son earn the same amount of money as the phone bill and give it back to her. "I am happy but I want him to earn and bring back the money," she added.

The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user who goes by the name Incognito. "This nithalla boy stopped eating food and was demanding iPhone from her mother. His mother finally relented and gave him money to buy iPhone. She sells flowers outside a mandir," the user said in the clip.

This nithalla boy stopped eating food and was demanding iPhone from her mother.



His mother finally relented and gave him money to buy iPhone. She sells flowers outside a mandir.



Too much love will always destroy children. Parents should know where to draw the line.



This is… pic.twitter.com/govTiTKRAF — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) August 18, 2024

The caption added, "Too much love will always destroy children. Parents should know where to draw the line. This is harsh but no parent deserves children like him."

Since being shared, the clip has amassed six lakh views and 10,000 likes on the microblogging platform. The video sparked a discussion in the comments section, with numerous viewers noting parallels between generations.

"Shameful!!! Mom should have hit him with slippers instead of money and let him starve. These selfish buggers will not hesitate to sell their own parents for their greed," said a user.

Another added, "Feel sorry for the mother, her expression tells it all !!"

"Shopkeeper also looks stupid who is promoting this," said a person.

A person said, "Now he will contribute to the reel economy as no one is interested in real economy."

"Feel sorry for his mother.. he doesn't even realise how much hard work his mom put in to make that much money" said another X user.

Another expressed, "Parents like her deserve respect and gratitude.

Children like this, who are raised with no sense of responsibility or respect, often grow up to abandon their parents in old age homes when they're no longer useful to them."

"It's because of society. Owning an iPhone for lower middle class is a milestone of success. I follow some iPhone retailers on Instagram. The stories they post of the youth coming and achieving their dream of owning their first iPhone. Like you've made it in life," a user added.

A person said, "Absolutely correct, perfect example of youth living in a false mirage and getting trapped in pomp and show instead of focusing on hardwork, knowledge and experience."

