Indian Man Says His US Visa Was Rejected In 40 Seconds After Honest Reply. See Post

An Indian man's dream of visiting the United States was shattered in 40 seconds after he honestly answered a few questions posed to him during his interview. The man who was applying for a B1/B2 visa (typically used for tourism or short business visits) shared his ordeal on Reddit, hoping to find answers about what went wrong and what he could do to improve his chances next time. In his post, the man with the username "nobody01810" shared that he appeared for the visa interview at the US Embassy in New Delhi.

"I had my B1/B2 visa interview at the US Embassy recently, and I was rejected in less than a minute after just three questions. I'm trying to understand what went wrong and how I can improve for next time," he said in a post on the social media platform.

The Redditor revealed that he had planned a two-week trip to Florida, with a packed itinerary including Disney World, Universal Studios, Kennedy Space Centre, and other local attractions. He said he was asked three questions during the visa interview - "Why do you want to travel to the US? Have you travelled outside of India? And do you have any family or friends in the US?"

The applicant said he answered all three questions honestly - he wanted a vacation in Florida, had no prior international travel experience and did have a girlfriend living in Florida. However, the US embassy officer wasn't convinced, and his visa was denied in less than a minute. "The officer told me I was not eligible and handed me a 214(b) refusal slip," the user wrote.

"The trip was meant to be purely tourism-focused, with my girlfriend living there as an additional reason to visit Florida. I had planned a 2-week trip and intended to return to India after that," he said.

The man turned to the Reddit community to understand what went wrong. "What do you think triggered the quick rejection? Could I have answered differently while still being honest? Should I have avoided mentioning my girlfriend if my trip was meant to be for tourism? What steps would you recommend before reapplying?" he asked.

Internet users were quick to respond to the man's queries.

"You're a textbook denial, unfortunately. You have zero travel history, especially to Western countries. Plus, a girlfriend in the States? That's a strong tie to the US," one user wrote.

"You were honest mentioning your GF ... yes but then again in the eyes of the embassy worker you just want to stay in the US illegally , even if you don't they think so because you have stronger ties to the US than to India," commented another.

"It's hard to prove you won't overstay when your application is weak due to no travel history outside India and you have a GF in US, whom they probably are assuming you haven't ever met," wrote a third user.

"You didn't mention your gf visit in the first question then you said you plan to visit her when he asked if you have family n friends, I think that gave it adding to your first time travel and previously no travel history," said another.