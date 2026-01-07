Indian Company Restricts LinkedIn Use For Employees: 'No Likes, No Comments'

An employee's viral post detailing managerial overreach has sparked a debate about Indian work culture. The worker claimed their employer implemented strict rules for LinkedIn use, prohibiting likes, comments and the "Open to Work" status, despite the platform being a personal, external property.

"My company has told employees not to like or comment on any other company's LinkedIn posts. Not competitors, not clients, not even a basic congrats," the user wrote on Reddit.

Management instructed employees to cease all engagement on the platform. Additionally, those seeking new opportunities were prohibited from using LinkedIn's "Open to Work" feature, which adds a green frame to profile pictures to alert recruiters.

"They have also said we shouldn't use the “Open to Work” badge. Reason given: professionalism/company image. LinkedIn isn't internal company property, and this is outside office hours," the user said.

The employee sought the internet's help, asking if such directives were common in Indian workplaces, especially the manufacturing and plant-based companies.

(Disclaimer: NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the post.)

'You Have No Obligation'

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the individual that unless the rule was mentioned in the employee agreement, it had no legal standing.

"Never seen something like this before," said one user, while another added: "Unless it is mentioned in your employment agreement, this cannot be enforced."

A third commented: "Outside work, your company has no authority over you and nor do you have any obligation towards them. As long as you do not disclose confidential information or participate in activities that harm the image of the company (this is while you are employed with them), it's all good."

A fourth said: "A sure sign of toxic culture. If they are on Glassdoor, be sure to add these experiences there. Let other job seekers know of such company practices."