Indian Teen Breaks World Record For Longest Hair On A Male Teenager

Sidakdeep Singh Chahal was awarded the record for the longest hair on a male teenager.

Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, a 15-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, India, achieved a remarkable feat by securing a Guinness World Record for the longest hair on a male teenager. His hair, which had never been cut, measured an astounding 4 feet and 9.5 inches in length.

Mr Chahal diligently maintains his lengthy locks by washing them twice a week, devoting a minimum of one hour on each occasion to the careful process of washing, drying, and brushing his hair.

"It would take an entire day if it wasn't for the help of my mother," he said.

According to the Guinness World Records, Mr Chahal usually ties his hair in a bun and covers it with a dastar (turban), as is customary for Sikhs. Mr Chahal's family and many of his friends are Sikhs; however, none of them have hair as long as him.

He said some of his family members were surprised to learn how long his hair had grown.

"Many of my relatives were shocked to see how long it was," he told Guinness World Records.

The GWR mentioned that when Mr Chahal told his relatives that his hair had set a world record, some of them were in disbelief.

"They thought I was pulling their leg, and it took a bit of proof to convince them," he said.

During his childhood years, Mr Chahal was sometimes teased by his friends when he was outside drying his hair.

"I did not like that my hair was made fun of," he recalls.

Mr Chahal told himself that he'd cut it off when he grew older, but now he considers it to be a part of his identity.