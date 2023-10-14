Amit Shah Shows Victory Sign As He Cheers For Team India At Ahmedabad Stadium

This was India's record-extending 8th win over Pakistan.

Team India on Saturday emerged victorious against Pakistan in a thrilling match in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The men in blue maintained their dominance over their arch-rival and took all wickets of Pakistan in 191 runs. India chased 192 runs and won by 7 wickets. Rohit Sharma-led team provided India with their 8th World Cup victory against Pakistan this evening.

In the star-studded event, Union Minister Amit Shah was also spotted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, cheering for team India during the historic World Cup clash. The Home Minister was all smiles as India dominated their arch-rival. Photos and videos of Mr Shah enjoying the match and showing a victory sign from the spectator seat have since surfaced online. Sharing Mr Shah's picture, a user wrote, "Amit Shah Father of BCCI secretary jay shah enjoying match".

Take a look below:

Another user shared Mr Shah's wholesome gesture towards a little girl during the match. In the video, the Home Minister was seen taking a little girl on his lap and clicking pictures with her before giving her back to her parents.

Meanwhile, as India defeated Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023, Amit Shah congratulated the team and the whole country for the fabulous win. "Tiranga flying high. A big round of applause for our cricket team for this stupendous victory," Mr Shah wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"You all have shown how much pride seamless teamwork with a common goal can achieve for our nation. My best wishes on your unrelenting march toward winning the World Cup 2023. #ICCCricketWorldCup23," he added.

Tiranga flying high 🇮🇳



A big round of applause for our cricket team for this stupendous victory. The team continues its winning streak against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. You all have shown how much pride seamless teamwork with a common goal can achieve for our nation.



My… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 14, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Team India for their historic win. "I congratulate Team India on this historic victory," PM Modi said during his keynote speech at 141st IOC Session at NMACC, Mumbai.

India maintained the clean sheet over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup history with a seven-wicket win over the side in Ahmedabad on Saturday. This was India's record-extending 8th win over their arch-rivals at the mega event.