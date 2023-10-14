'Congratulate Team India': PM On 'Historic' World Cup Win Against Pak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Team India for routing Pakistan this evening (File/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in congratulating Team India for their historic win over Pakistan in the World Cup this evening.

"I congratulate Team India on this historic victory," PM Modi said.

India maintained its dominance over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup history with a seven-wicket win in Ahmedabad. This was India's record-extending eighth win over their arch-rivals at the mega event.

India's bowling attack contributed equally as the side bundled out Pakistan for 191 runs after skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first. Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) looked promising but the other Pakistan batters failed to make a mark.

For India, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj scalped two wickets each.

In response, Rohit Sharma's momentous 86-run knock and Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 53 guided India home.