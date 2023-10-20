Memes On Umpire Richard Kettleborough Break Internet After Virat Kohli's Century

Richard Kettleborough smirked after the decision.

After the India-Bangladesh World Cup match, there are two significant topics that have garnered the spotlight on social media. Firstly, the remarkable century by Indian batter Virat Kohli, and secondly, the viral memes and discussions circulating regarding the non-wide call made by match umpire Richard Kettleborough and his subsequent expression.

Batting on 97, India superstar Virat Kohli looked set to complete his hundred in the World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh on Thursday. However, Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed all but threw a spanner in Kohli's plan by delivering a ball down the leg side. While it looked like a wide delivery, umpire Richard Ketlleborough refused to signal the extra run, pouring cold water on the Bangladesh spinner's plans.

However, umpire Richard Kettleborough's unexpected decision surprised many. Even Kohli appeared disappointed with the bowler's intentions, but the umpire seemingly supported his call.

The humorous aspect of the situation was umpire Richard Kettleborough's oblique smile, which he sported after ruling the ball a non-wide. This infectious smile quickly became the subject of numerous memes, which have now gone viral on social media. Some users have even humorously suggested that Richard should be awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Let's take a look at some of these entertaining memes:

Give Bharat Ratna to Richard Kettleborough. pic.twitter.com/UScWMdd1ji — *Roe Joot* (@ImGani22) October 19, 2023

However, India sealed a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Pune. With four wins in four matches, India is in the second spot in the points table with eight points. New Zealand is at the top, with a better net-run rate. Bangladesh is in the seventh spot with one win and three losses.