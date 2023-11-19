Man From Thane Orders 51 Coconuts From Swiggy To Manifest India's World Cup Win

The accompanying photo shows 51 coconuts kept on a steel plate

The eagerly anticipated day has finally arrived as India is playing against Australia in the World Cup, vying for the ultimate victory. Rohit Sharma led India is batting first at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad for the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Now, in a quirky and unconventional move, a man from Thane has taken to Swiggy to order 51 coconuts, believing it to be a ritual that will bring good luck and "manifest" India's success. This unique gesture has caught the attention of many, sparking curiosity and amusement across social media platforms.

Swiggy, the company with an express delivery service known as Instamart, revealed this information on X (formerly Twitter). Notably, the individual who made the purchase responded to Swiggy's widely circulated tweet, confirming the placement of the substantial order.

See the post here:

haan bhay yeh someone from thane bhi mai hi hoon, 51 nariyal for unreal manifestation✨ https://t.co/aNa3WACNOppic.twitter.com/kVuQ6WjCjH — gordon (@gordonramashray) November 19, 2023

The accompanying photo shows 51 coconuts kept on a steel plate with a television showing the match in the background.

"Someone from thane just ordered 51 nariyals!!! if it's for finals, the World Cup is coming home for real," Swiggy said in its post on X.

The person who placed the order replied, "haan bhay yeh someone from thane bhi mai hi hoon, 51 nariyal for unreal manifestation (Yes, I am that someone from Thane. 51 coconuts for unreal manifestation)."

Some users expressed admiration for the man's unique way of showing team spirit, while others playfully speculated on the impact that 51 coconuts might have on India's performance in the World Cup.

A user wrote on X, "Forever the someone from thane person."

"The prayers will come true," another user wrote on X.

"INDIA will witness their 2nd Diwali of the season today," the third user wrote.

Earlier, the same person ordered 240 incense sticks to "manifest" India's win.

India remained unbeaten in the tournament and Virat Kohli made the win extra special by hitting a record-breaking 50th one-day international century during an innings of 117 as he surpassed the mark of 49 centuries he had shared with retired India great Sachin Tendulkar.



