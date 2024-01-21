India To Host 71st Miss World Pageant: All You Need To Know

The month-long beauty extravaganza will kick off on February 18 and conclude on March 9. (Fine)

In an exciting development, India is all set to host the 71st Miss World Pageant, after 28 long years. The organisers announced the big news through a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

The post read, "Chairman of Miss World, Julia Morley CBE stated 'Excitement fills the air as we proudly announce India as the host country for Miss World. A celebration of beauty, diversity, and empowerment awaits. Get ready for a spectacular journey!'"

Dates of the 71st Miss World Pageant:

The month-long beauty extravaganza will kick off on February 18 and conclude on March 9.

Venue of the 71st Miss World Pageant:

The Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, and the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi will host the 71st Miss World Pageant.

Important ceremonies of the 71st Miss World Pageant:

On February 20, the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will host 'The Opening Ceremony' and 'India Welcomes the World Gala' at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi.

The finale of the 71st Miss World pageant is scheduled to be held on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Major competitions

World Top Designer Award & Miss World Top Model - Mumbai

Miss World Sports Challenge in New Delhi

Miss World Talent Final in Mumbai

Multi-Media Challenge in Mumbai

Continental Beauty With A Purpose Challenge- Plenary Hall at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on February 21.

Head To Head Challenge Final- The Summit Room at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on February 23.

Miss World Red Carpet Special at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

How to watch

This year's Miss World Final is scheduled to be telecast live from 07:30 P.M. to 10:30 P.M. on March 9 from Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Participants

As per reports, the upcoming beauty event will welcome participants from 120 nations from across the globe. Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty will represent the nation at the prestigious event.