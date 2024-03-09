Miss World 2024: From Pooja Hegde To Kriti Sanon, Most Stylish Celebrities On The Red Carpet

From Pooja Hegde to Kriti Sanon, the red carpet of Miss World were where all the stars were

Fashion fanatics in every corner of the world have been waiting with bated breath to witness which nation will be crowned at the 71st edition of the Miss World 2024 pageant. All eyes were at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, where the Miss World grand ceremony was being hosted. Apart from displaying the finest fashion craftsmanship from across the globe, the grand finale turned out to be a star-studded affair. It was a great start that Miss World 2013; actress and TV presenter Megan Young hosted the gleaming night alongside filmmaker Karan Johar. Not only this, but the evening was an unforgettable spectacle with sensational performances lined up by Shaan, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Jamaican singer Toni-Ann Singh. Miss World 2024 was extra special as the global pageant has returned to India after 28 years. Therefore, the who's who of B-Town kickstarted the fashion gala on the red carpet of the global pageant. So without further ado, let's take a look at who wore what on the red carpet of the 71st edition of the Miss World 2024 pageant.

(Also Read: Sini Shetty Exudes Regal Vibes In A Beautiful Red Jayanti Reddy Banarasi Saree)



Pooja Hegde looked dazzling in a pink sequin dress, which featured long sleeves and a full-length silhouette that turned the red carpet into a personal runway for the judge of the night.

Pooja Hegde at the 71st Miss World 2024 in Mumbai

Another judge for the event and the actress of the season, Kriti Sanon convinced us that our greens are as essential as her gown with clover ruffles across the neckline and the waist.

Kriti Sanon at the 71st Miss World 2024 in Mumbai

Sonakshi Sinha was red hot to match the red carpet. She wore a sleek silhouette with a plunging neckline styled with poker-straight hair and minimal makeup.

Sonakshi Sinha at the Miss World 2024 in Mumbai

Rubina Dilaik in a blue velvet gown is not only redefining how we look at body positivity postpartum but also how red carpet style can change any way you like, or rather she likes.

Rubina Dilaik at the Miss World 2024 in Mumbai

Mannara Chopra, cousin sister of former Miss World Priyanka Chopra was there too and she made sure that the reason the night sparkled was because of her silver column gown.

Mannara Chopra at the Miss World 2024 in Mumbai

While celebrities dazzled on the red carpet, Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty represented the nation at the 71st edition of the Miss World 2024 pageant.

(Also Read: It's A Spring Style-Off For Rakul Preet Singh And Sini Shetty In This Red And Black Printed Maxi Dress)