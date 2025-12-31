"India Ordered 1,05,16,879 kg Ghee": Blinkit's Quirky Billboard Series Captures 2025 Shopping Habits

As the year comes to a close, quick-commerce company Blinkit has launched a new billboard campaign, showcasing some of the most unexpected and quirky orders placed by consumers in 2025. Based on real order data from the year, the campaign titled '2025 in a Blink,' highlights everything from grocery items to last-minute personal care items and party snacks. Each billboard features a specific, insight-driven line linked to a familiar Indian behaviour or quirk, sparking humour online.

One prominent hoarding stated, "India ordered 1,05,16,879 kg of ghee this year," followed by the relatable tagline, "Ab bas bhi karo mummy." Blinkit also highlighted that XLRI students ordered double the number of mixers (non-alcoholic beverage mixers) compared to IIM-C, cheekily commenting on campus social lives.

Some of the other hoardings that went viral include:

"India ordered 33,88,145 karelas this year", with the line: "Aur bolo 'kuch bhi bana do'"

"Honey & ginger were ordered together 1,21,430 times, with the line, "Khaas baat hai"

"India ordered 88,13,019 shampoo bottles this year", along with the virral meme reference "Waah shampoo waah"

"Someone ordered 2,417 packs of Maggi this year" with the line, "Maggi banali, Manali?"

“That's Rs 47,36,59,235," along with a line that read, "That's how much India tipped our riders this year. Thank you!"

Check out the billboards here:

"Brilliant Marketing"

The campaign sparked a frenzy of admiration, with many users hailing it as "brilliant marketing" and drawing comparisons to Spotify Wrapped. The humour and creativity behind it struck a chord, with people praising its ability to make them laugh and nod along. Many appreciated the use of relatable lines and quirky memes.

One user wrote, "So so happy to see that the rules of the PR game have changed. This is much more fun, entertaining and etching on the memory."

"This is more interesting than Spotify Wrapped imo," said a second while a third added, "Blink it got the assignment right. Wahh, Blink, wahh."

A fourth user stated, "That's some clever creative advertising."