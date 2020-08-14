The Video That Anand Mahindra Watches Before Every Independence Day

Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra.

India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15. Independence Day is observed every year on August 15 to commemorate the day on which India won its independence from British rule in the year 1947. The Prime Minister leads the nation in celebrating the event at Delhi's Red Fort every year. Independence Day is a national holiday marked by a feeling of patriotic fervour in the air. It is a day which Indians celebrate by flying kites and playing patriotic songs.

One day before Independence Day 2020, businessman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video which shows a young boy singing the national anthem. Mr Mahindra revealed that he watches the video before every Independence Day to get his "josh" up for the occasion.

"I saw this first a year or more ago. I've stored it and I watch it every year to get my josh up before Independence Day," wrote the Chairman of Mahindra Group. "It moves me as much as the best rendition of our anthem by the most accomplished musicians. His innocence & concentration gets me every time," he added.

I saw this first a year or more ago. I've stored it and I watch it every year to get my josh up before Independence Day. It moves me as much as the best rendition of our anthem by the most accomplished musicians. His innocence & concentration gets me every time. #fridaypic.twitter.com/gFnj66cisd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2020

A number of other Independence Day posts have also flooded the microblogging platform a day before August 15, 2020. Take a look:

To celebrate Independence Day, South Central Railway organised a cleanliness drive:

'Swachhta Saptah' #Cleanliness drive led by officials participated in the #SwachhBharatMission at Hyderabad Railway Station premises @drmsecunderabad



SCR has initiated a week long Cleanliness Drive (10th Aug to 16th Aug, 2020 ) to mark the #IndependenceDay celebration. pic.twitter.com/nTHr9kMSax — SouthCentralRailway (@SCRailwayIndia) August 14, 2020

A Karnataka man found an eco-friendly way to celebrate this year's Independence Day by creating national flag badges that can be grown into plants.

Karnataka: A man in Mangaluru has created environment-friendly national flag badges which grow into a plant, for this year's #IndependenceDay celebrations.



Nitin Vas says,"They are made from paper pulp. We used passion fruit seeds which grow into plants. It'll curb plastic use" pic.twitter.com/POeM37NjaI — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

This year, Independence Day will be observed amid the coronavirus pandemic, with multilayered security arrangements and a mandatory adherence to social distancing norms in place for celebrations at the Red Fort.

Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round the clock, police said. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms.