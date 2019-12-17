'Incredibly Drunk' Man Didn't Realise He Was Driving Without A Tyre

A man was found driving a car without a front tyre.

In today's edition of stories that will make you say "What?" is a man who was so "incredibly drunk", he did not realise he was driving without a tyre. On Saturday night, South Yorkshire Police in UK arrested the driver after finding the badly damaged car in Rotherham.

Posting a picture of the beat-up silver Peugeot on Twitter, they said that the driver didn't have insurance or a valid license either. He had also failed to show up for two court appearances for previous offenses.

"Found this Peugeot tonight and arrested its driver for an expired license, no insurance, leaving an RTC, not showing up to court (x2) and last but by no means least, for driving whilst so incredibly drunk he failed to realise he was missing a tyre" wrote South Yorkshire Police.

The picture they shared shows the Peugeot with one of its front tyres missing.

Specials from #Rotherham found this Peugeot tonight and arrested its driver for an expired license, no insurance, leaving an RTC, not showing up to court (x2) and last but by no means least, for driving whilst so incredibly drunk he failed to realise he was missing a tyre 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kF8yo7mfvs — SYP Specials (@SYP_Specials) December 14, 2019

Incredibly enough, this isn't even the first instance of an intoxicated man driving without a tyre in this year alone. In July, UK's North West Motorway Police tweeted another picture of a car without a tyre. "A possible drink driver, driving with a tyre that had blown out and was swerving over the road," they wrote while sharing the pic.

Our busy changeover was due to reports on M6 nb of a possible drink driver, driving with a tyre that had blown out and was swerving over the road. Cheshire patrols got the vehicle stopped without any collision under a rolling block. Driver arrested for positive breath test. pic.twitter.com/Wgou4nu3Xf — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) July 20, 2019

According to Metro News, in UK, drink driving can lead to six months of imprisonment a one-year driving ban and an unlimited fine.

