In USA, The Cold Is Taking A Toll On Windows

When the windows start to crack, you know it's really, really cold

Offbeat | | Updated: January 06, 2018 11:58 IST
The East Coast of USA is under a severe cold spell. The winter storm or the 'bomb cyclone' first had frozen iguanas falling out of trees, and now windows are breaking because of how cold it is. The low temperatures in North America have led to cracked windows in a phenomenon known as thermal stress crack. People are now taking to social media to share pictures of their cracked windows.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Twitter too, people are sharing instances of their windows cracking because of how cold it is
 
According to CBS News, the brutal cold and powerful winds have brought coastal flooding, stranded people in snow and shut down many schools on the East Coast.

 

