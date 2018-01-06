In USA, The Cold Is Taking A Toll On Windows

Windows are cracking because of how cold it is in East Coast.

Today, our office lightbulb exploded and our window cracked from the cold. Happy 2018! It'll only get better, right? pic.twitter.com/D66rBP5hzi - Emily Porter (@emiporte) January 1, 2018

It's so cold that my dads back window cracked in his truck - Zach (@branco_zachary) January 5, 2018

Minnesota is so cold our window cracked and shattered from the inside... - Alanna Weber (@AlyWeber12) January 1, 2018

IT IS SO COLD IN MN MY WINDOW CRACKED LAST NIGHT pic.twitter.com/WplzkN192O - Minnie Blanco (@Minnie_Blanco) December 30, 2017