In Pics: Cherry Blossom-Like Pink Flowers Carpet The Streets Of Bengaluru

The cherry blossom season is here. The streets of Bengaluru are filled with pink flowers. In fact, between the months of January and March, an exotic species called Tabibuea Rosea flowers can be witnessed in all their glory. One can witness the beauty of nature by taking a walk in a random street and you will find gorgeous trees laden with pink flowers.

Social media is flooded with images of pink trees from Bengaluru, shared by residents of the capital city. The official Twitter handle of the Karnataka Tourism Department has also shared stunning images of the towering trees embellished with pink flowers. The pictures have gone viral on the internet.

The pictures were captured from the Whitefield area in the IT hub by shutterbug Biplab Mohapatra. The Karnataka Tourism wrote, "AECS Layout, Whitefield The Pink Trumpets or the Tabebuia Avellaneda have started to blossom here in Bengaluru. That time of the year when certain parts of Bengaluru turn completely pink PC: ( IG @ reflectionofmymemories )."

The pictures show buses passing through a road with bloomed trees on both sides. It sure does look like a painting.

📍 AECS Layout, Whitefield

The Pink Trumpets or the Tabebuia Avellaneda have started to blossom here in Bengaluru. That time of the year when certain parts of Bengaluru turns completely pink 😍🌸

PC: ( IG @ reflectionofmymemories )#pinktrumpets#karnatakatourism#Bengalurupic.twitter.com/Z6Tol7f53Y — Karnataka Tourism (@KarnatakaWorld) January 16, 2023

Twitter is delighted by the 'pink season.' A user wrote, "Quite early this time. Pink trumpets and Jacaranda trees usually bloom in their full glory only in late March - early April followed by the flaming red Gulmohar."

Another user commented, "I miss Silkboard to HSR Layout stretch which was painted in Pink, during this time of the year."

Adjectives like beautiful, magnificent, and breathtaking could be found in multiple comments.

The third user wrote, "It's looking too good."

The pink hue in Bengaluru could be attributed to Tabebuia flowers which blossom every year around spring.



