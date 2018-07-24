In Incredible Video, Giant Fish Swallows Shark As Shocked Fishermen Watch

A goliath grouper was caught on camera swallowing a shark.

A group of fishermen in Florida, USA, captured a video of the moment a massive fish managed to steal a shark from a fishing line. A video shared by Everglades Fishing Company, a company that charters fishing boats, shows the moment a 500-pound goliath grouper swooped in to swallow a 3-foot shark before the fishermen could reel it in. According to Newsweek, the incident took place in the Gulf of Mexico, and the video was captured by tour guide Jimmy Wheeler.

Watch the incredible video below:

Since being shared on Facebook about two weeks ago, the video has garnered over 62,000 views along with dozens of comments.

"That was an amazing thing to experience and see!" writes one commenter. "We're gonna need a bigger boat," quipped another.

According to Fox News, the fishermen wrestled with the goliath grouper for a few minutes until the line finally loosened and it spit out the shark, which the fishermen planned to catch and release.

A protected species in Florida since 1990, goliath groupers are also known as garbage disposals of the sea - since they are known to eat everything, sharks included.