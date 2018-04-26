In Chilling Video, 10-Month-Old Baby Falls Out Of Moving Van, Parents Drive On

The incident took place in the Changzhou city of Jiangsu, reports the Shanghaiist.
A chilling video shows the exact moment that the van took a turn and the infant tumbled out of the backseat. His parents, oblivious that he was no longer in the vehicle, kept driving out.
Fortunately, other passersby saw what happened and quickly picked the child up to prevent him from being run over by oncoming vehicles. Eventually, the parents realised their child was missing. They returned and took their child to the hospital.
Watch the video below:
Miraculously, the infant is not reported to have suffered any injuries, though he was kept under observation at the hospital.
Commentsdashcam footage of a child falling out of a moving minivan on a bustling highway in China's Jiangsu province had shocked netizens.
Click for more trending news