In Chilling Video, 10-Month-Old Baby Falls Out Of Moving Van, Parents Drive On

A chilling video shows the exact moment that the van took a turn and the infant tumbled out of the backseat. His parents, oblivious that he was no longer in the vehicle, kept driving out.



Fortunately, other passersby saw what happened and quickly picked the child up to prevent him from being run over by oncoming vehicles. Eventually, the parents realised their child was missing. They returned and took their child to the hospital.



Miraculously, the infant is not reported to have suffered any injuries, though he was kept under observation at the hospital.



In an incident that would make anyone gasp in horror, a 10-month-old baby fell out of a moving van in China and onto a busy road. Even more shockingly, his parents failed to notice that he had fallen out.The incident took place in the Changzhou city of Jiangsu, reports the Shanghaiist A chilling video shows the exact moment that the van took a turn and the infant tumbled out of the backseat. His parents, oblivious that he was no longer in the vehicle, kept driving out.Fortunately, other passersby saw what happened and quickly picked the child up to prevent him from being run over by oncoming vehicles. Eventually, the parents realised their child was missing. They returned and took their child to the hospital.Watch the video below:Miraculously, the infant is not reported to have suffered any injuries, though he was kept under observation at the hospital. In 2016, dashcam footage of a child falling out of a moving minivan on a bustling highway in China's Jiangsu province had shocked netizens.