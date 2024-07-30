Important Days In August: List Of National And International Events

There are several national and international events in August 2024.

August, the eighth month of the year, witnesses the celebration of several festivals and remembrance of historical days. From national holidays to international awareness days, the month offers a glimpse into diverse cultures and global issues.

Students preparing for competitive exams will find August rich in historical, cultural and thematic events that frequently appear in test questions.

Here's a list of all the important events that will take place in August:

August 1: World Wide Web Day, National Mountain Climbing Day, World Lung Cancer Day

National Sports Day, International Day Against Nuclear Tests August 30: National Small Industry Day



