'I'm Losing It': Cat Perfectly Camouflaged In This Viral Photo Leaves Internet Puzzled

The cat can be seen hiding between the wheelbarrow and the shed.

A photo of a backyard has internet users scratching their heads, as there is a cat perfectly camouflaged somewhere in the image.

The picture was shared by the popular Twitter account ‘There is no cat in this image'. It shows a backyard, with a manicured lawn, shed, wheelbarrow and seating area, with a fence behind. It features a cat named Ricky, who lives in Bradford, England.

The picture has left numerous people puzzled. The post has racked up more than 6,600 likes and thousands of comments.

One user simply wrote, “I give up,” while another said, “I can see something black and white that could be a cat.” A third user said, “Completely forgot what a cat looks like at this point. I'm losing it.” “I thought he was looking out the window lol,” added fourth.

Speaking to Newsweek, the cat owner, Lee Oman, revealed that the cat was hiding between the wheelbarrow and the shed. “I took it as a Spot Ricky picture for my partner and daughter but didn't know anything about the Twitter account at that point, my partner told me about it later. I took it from just inside our extension of our kitchen,” Mr Oman said.

Some internet users also managed to spot the feline. A user commented, “Is Ricky really the black thing behind the wheelbarrow? I give up, looked everywhere on this picture..” Another shared a closeup screengrab of the original image and simply wrote, “fluffy tail”. A third said, “There may not be a cat, but i believe I see a tail.”

As per the outlet, Mr Oman revealed that his feline is not really a hider. “I'm not sure he was intentionally doing so at the time,” he added. Further, he also said that he adopted the five-year-old cat just over a year ago.