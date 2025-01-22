"Illiterate Boomer Uncle": Doctor Slams Zoho CEO's Comments On Cow Urine

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a renowned hepatologist often referred to as 'The Liver Doc,' recently slammed Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO of Zoho, for endorsing the views of IIT Madras Director Prof. V Kamakoti. Prof. Kamakoti advocated for the medicinal properties of cow urine (gomutra).

In a post on platform X, the Liver Doc criticised the ongoing debate, addressing a particular statement: "Hey science-illiterate boomer uncle, even your so-called Indian traditional medicine, Siddha, advocates for fecal transplants. How long will you continue to put your foot in your mouth, misinform your followers, and embarrass yourself by speaking nonsense?"

The Liver Doc urged influencers to use their platforms responsibly, stating, "As a person of influence, focus on spreading valuable information about how we, as a community, can advance through science and the scientific method. Stop endorsing ancient pseudoscience and outdated therapies, and refrain from amplifying misinformation, as seen in the case of the IIT Madras professor." The remark critiqued Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu's influence in shaping public opinion.

Check out the post here:

Hey science illiterate boomer uncle, your so-called Indian traditional medicine, Siddha also encourages fecal transplants. How long will you keep putting your foot in your mouth and speak through your rear, misinform your followers, and make a fool of yourself?



As a man of… https://t.co/xOs6DUthPP pic.twitter.com/wlJFeXl1L9 — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) January 22, 2025

Mr Vembu, in defence of Kamakoti, argued that those mocking the use of cow urine lack an understanding of evolving scientific perspectives. He drew comparisons to the increasing interest in faecal transplants and faecal pills sourced from healthy individuals - particularly those from pre-industrial societies - as a means to restore gut bacteria.

The Liver Doc countered by emphasising the scientific basis of faecal transplants, saying, "If you're interested in understanding the science behind faecal transplants, you can read about our work. We have pioneered this method to save patients suffering from severe alcohol-associated hepatitis," sharing links to related studies.

The controversy began when Kamakoti, during a January 15 event, claimed that cow urine possesses "anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties" and could effectively treat conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). His statements were met with scepticism, with critics dismissing them as pseudoscience and questioning their validity.

The Liver Doc refuted these claims, explaining, "There is no scientific evidence supporting the benefits of urine therapy. Stop spreading misinformation and educate yourself instead of relying on strawman arguments."