'I'll Pay You $500 To Hire Me': Job Applicant's Unique Offer To Wingify Founder Is Viral

An X user recently took to the micro-blogging site to share a "unique proposition" he received from a job applicant. "I'll pay you $500 to hire me," a job applicant wrote to Paras Chopra, the founder of software company Wingify. Sharing the screenshot of the message he received from the applicant, Mr Chopra said he would obviously not take the money but was nevertheless impressed by the pitch. In his message, the applicant said he would pay $500 (approximately Rs 41,000) if Mr Chopra hired them to work at Wingify. If he did not prove his mettle within the first week, Mr Chopra would be free to fire him and keep the money, the applicant wrote.

"I want to work at Wingify," read the message sent to Paras Chopra. "I have a unique proposition for you. I'll pay you $500 to hire me. If I don't prove myself to be one of the best within a week you can fire me & keep the money. Saying this so I'll have skin in the game & not to waste your team's time," it continued. "Looking forward to your rejection," the message ended.

This is how you get attention!



(Obviously won't take money but very impressed with the pitch) pic.twitter.com/mlJIL0154u — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) May 3, 2024

Sharing the screenshot, Mr Chopra wrote, "This is how you get attention! (Obviously won't take money but very impressed with the pitch)."

Mr Chopra shared the screenshot just a day back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 122,000 views. The post also garnered mixed reactions from X users. While some said they loved the job application, others thought it set a bad precedent.

"It also speaks about the sad state of jobs currently - where a candidate has to mention $$$ to get attention," wrote one user. "It's a super bad pitch. Getting impressed with this pitch is also bad for hiring managers," expressed another.

"if you don't try them out, you'll end up losing more than $500 in the long run," jokingly said one user. "I see lack of humility. Its okay to be confident and it is okay to propose to work temporarily so that both sides can judge each other, but this leaks a feeling of superiority," commented a fourth user.

"Offering money seemed a bit too much, haha. But surely convincing enough, nonetheless. Especially the closing," wrote an X user.

"This is equivalent to paying a Bribe. Had this offer been made to a broker or a recruitment agency some one may have an idea and extend it to many more and this would end up in a racket," expressed another user.