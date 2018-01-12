IKEA Wants Women To Pee On Ad To Get A Discount. No, Really

Once a woman urinates on a strip in the ad, a discount is revealed only if she is pregnant, according to a story in Ad Week.
"Peeing on this ad may change your life," reads the promotion in the magazine Amelia, a popular women's magazine.
It continues: "This ad is also a pregnancy test. Pee on the marked area and wait a moment. If you are expecting, you will get a surprise right here in the ad."
The ad uses technology similar to what's in an at-home pregnancy test, according to Ad Week.
In a home pregnancy test, if a woman has enough of the pregnancy hormone hCG, the test strip will change color to indicate she's pregnant. In the Ikea ad, if a woman has enough hCG, the page reveals that a black-brown SUNDVIK crib that costs 995 krona will be on sale for 495 krona. In dollars, the crib costs about $122 without the discount, and about $60 with the discount. (No, bargain shoppers, this ad isn't available in the U.S.)
It is unclear if the woman has to bring the pee-soaked ad into the store to get the rebate. Ad week writes that it may be "a bit gross. . .but there's a fun twist."
